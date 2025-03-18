Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: Political Blame Game Follows Unprecedented Violence

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi expressed regret over Nagpur's communal violence, urging peace and national progress. Maharashtra's Minister Nitesh Rane blamed Azmi for inciting unrest. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as premeditated, imposing a curfew in affected areas. Authorities vow strict action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:42 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi (Photo: Samajwadi Party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has conveyed his deep regret over the recent eruption of violence in Nagpur, a city historically recognized for its communal harmony. Expressing his sentiments in a self-made video, Azmi emphasized the necessity for unity and urged his constituents to focus on national development.

Azmi voiced his disappointment, stating, "I'm deeply saddened that Nagpur, known for its harmonious living, has witnessed such an unfortunate incident, resulting in several injuries. I urge everyone not to be swayed by provocations and to prioritize peace and the nation's progress." His statements came amid allegations from Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, who blamed Azmi for orchestrating the violence to tarnish the state's reputation.

Minister Rane accused, "Abu Azmi is responsible for this. It was a preplanned action against the government. We will take stringent action against any attack on police personnel," marking the severity of the situation. The unrest has been described by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a "well-planned attack," with rumors spread about the burning of religious texts amidst protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

Fadnavis detailed the impact on law enforcement, reporting injuries to police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners. In response, a curfew under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was enforced in various Nagpur areas to stem the violence. The Nagpur Police Commissioner indicated these restrictions would persist until the situation stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

