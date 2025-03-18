Olympic Succession: A New Era for IOC Leadership

The International Olympic Committee's session at the historic site of the ancient Games in Olympia commenced on Tuesday, setting the stage for Thursday's pivotal election of a new president.

President Thomas Bach, nearing the end of his 12-year tenure, briefly mentioned the crucial vote in his speech at the Olympic academy, emphasizing its significance to the future of world sport's most influential body.

Among the seven candidates are David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Prince Feisal Al Hussein, Morinari Watanabe, and Johan Eliasch. The new leader will guide IOC's $7 billion four-year cycle finances and policy direction in their eight-year term.

