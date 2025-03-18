Left Menu

Olympic Succession: A New Era for IOC Leadership

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is preparing to elect a new president at its session in Olympia. Outgoing President Thomas Bach addressed the assembly, highlighting the upcoming vote with seven candidates vying for the prestigious position. The decision will impact the future direction of this influential sports organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:55 IST
Olympic Succession: A New Era for IOC Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee's session at the historic site of the ancient Games in Olympia commenced on Tuesday, setting the stage for Thursday's pivotal election of a new president.

President Thomas Bach, nearing the end of his 12-year tenure, briefly mentioned the crucial vote in his speech at the Olympic academy, emphasizing its significance to the future of world sport's most influential body.

Among the seven candidates are David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Prince Feisal Al Hussein, Morinari Watanabe, and Johan Eliasch. The new leader will guide IOC's $7 billion four-year cycle finances and policy direction in their eight-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025