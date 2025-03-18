Germany Shifts Defense Spending Gears Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Germany's parliament has approved a massive increase in spending to boost economic growth and enhance military capabilities. This decision marks a departure from fiscal conservatism, aiming to fortify European defense. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz gains political momentum as Germany adapts to evolving global security challenges.
Germany's parliament has authorized a significant surge in government expenditure, deviating from its long-standing fiscal restraint to stimulate economic growth and enhance military spending, reflecting a new era of European collective defense.
The Bundestag's approval provides conservative leader Friedrich Merz with substantial political leverage, as he stands to secure hundreds of billions of euros for investments following a contraction phase in Europe's largest economy.
This shift responds to mounting pressures, including a hostile Russia and changes in U.S. policies under President Trump, aimed at bolstering European defenses. This decision, pivotal for forming a centrist coalition, highlights Germany's strategic adaptation to the swiftly changing geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CAG Report Sparks Political Storm Over Delhi's Health Infrastructure
Karnataka's Infrastructure Boom: Airports and Railways Lead the Way
J.P. Nadda Reviews Healthcare Infrastructure in South West Delhi
Fiery Exchange Over Delhi's Health Infrastructure in Assembly
European Defense Surge: Stocks Skyrocket Amid Spending Boom