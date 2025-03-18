Germany Shifts Defense Spending Gears Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Germany's parliament has authorized a significant surge in government expenditure, deviating from its long-standing fiscal restraint to stimulate economic growth and enhance military spending, reflecting a new era of European collective defense.

The Bundestag's approval provides conservative leader Friedrich Merz with substantial political leverage, as he stands to secure hundreds of billions of euros for investments following a contraction phase in Europe's largest economy.

This shift responds to mounting pressures, including a hostile Russia and changes in U.S. policies under President Trump, aimed at bolstering European defenses. This decision, pivotal for forming a centrist coalition, highlights Germany's strategic adaptation to the swiftly changing geopolitical landscape.

