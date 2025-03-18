Left Menu

Cyprus Talks Breakthrough: A New Path to Peace

UN chief Antonio Guterres highlights progress in Cyprus negotiations in Geneva, marking a turning point since deadlock in 2017. Initiatives include opening crossing points, demining, and solar projects. The constructive atmosphere paves the way for continued dialogue with another meeting scheduled and a new UN envoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:03 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced notable progress in the Cyprus negotiations held in Geneva, marking a significant development after years of stalemate. For the first time, the discussions led to joint initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and peace on the long-divided island.

The two-day talks, which concluded in a constructive atmosphere, saw both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides exhibit a clear commitment to progress. Key agreements include the opening of four crossing points, demining operations, and the establishment of initiatives focused on youth affairs and environmental projects. Notably, new solar energy projects are planned in the buffer zone, alongside restorative efforts for cemeteries.

With a mutually agreed follow-up meeting in July and the appointment of a new UN special envoy, prospects for continued dialogue appear promising. Both Greek and Turkish Cypriot representatives expressed satisfaction with the discussions, signaling a fresh momentum in efforts to resolve longstanding tensions stemming from the 1974 division of the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

