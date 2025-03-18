Cyprus Talks Breakthrough: A New Path to Peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced notable progress in the Cyprus negotiations held in Geneva, marking a significant development after years of stalemate. For the first time, the discussions led to joint initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and peace on the long-divided island.

The two-day talks, which concluded in a constructive atmosphere, saw both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides exhibit a clear commitment to progress. Key agreements include the opening of four crossing points, demining operations, and the establishment of initiatives focused on youth affairs and environmental projects. Notably, new solar energy projects are planned in the buffer zone, alongside restorative efforts for cemeteries.

With a mutually agreed follow-up meeting in July and the appointment of a new UN special envoy, prospects for continued dialogue appear promising. Both Greek and Turkish Cypriot representatives expressed satisfaction with the discussions, signaling a fresh momentum in efforts to resolve longstanding tensions stemming from the 1974 division of the island.

