UN Report Accuses US and Iran of War Crimes Amid Conflict

A UN mission alleges US involvement in strikes on Iranian civilian targets and accuses Iranian authorities of crimes against humanity during anti-government protests. This report, to be presented in Geneva, highlights severe violations in both nations, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:30 IST
UN Report Accuses US and Iran of War Crimes Amid Conflict

In an alarming development, a UN fact-finding mission has accused the United States of executing military strikes that hit civilian targets in Iran, specifically a school and a sports facility, in February of this year. According to the mission's report, these acts may constitute war crimes under international law.

The report also suggests Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity in their severe clampdown on protests against the government. The findings are set to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The U.S. has defended its military operations, citing adherence to the law of armed conflict, while Iran has denied accusations of systematic human rights abuses.

The allegations are two-pronged: the U.S. airstrikes targeted the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, causing numerous civilian casualties; similarly, a strike in Lamerd hit a sports center with devastating effects. Meanwhile, the Iranian government's violent methods to suppress dissent have raised serious human rights concerns across international communities.

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