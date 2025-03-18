Left Menu

Strengthening EU-India Ties: A Strategic Diplomatic Dialogue

A European Parliament delegation, led by Chairwoman Angelika Niebler, met with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to discuss enhancing EU-India relations. Talks focused on the strategic partnership across trade, technology, and sustainable development, emphasizing regular parliamentary exchanges as key to strengthening bilateral relations.

A parliamentary delegation headed by Angelika Niebler, the Chairwoman of the European Parliament, engaged in a pivotal meeting with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at Parliament House today.

Harivansh welcomed the delegation, reflecting on their past interactions, particularly with the European Parliament's Security and Defence sub-committee in December 2023. He noted the strong democratic parallel between India and the EU, both being large, vibrant democracies and open economies.

The strategic partnership initiated in 2004 has evolved with collaborations in trade, technology, and sustainable development. Harivansh underscored the importance of parliamentary exchanges to enhance relations and highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in the EU. This visit aims to elevate bilateral cooperation further.

