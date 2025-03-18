President Murmu's Concern for Vice President Dhankhar
President Droupadi Murmu visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inquire about his health after his recent hospital discharge due to cardiac issues. Dhankhar was hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and advised to rest following his release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday to check on his health status.
Dhankhar had been admitted to AIIMS on March 9 due to cardiac problems and was released on March 12 with recommendations for an extended period of rest.
The President's office conveyed Murmu's visit to the public in a statement shared on platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS with Chest Pain
President Murmu Champions AIIMS Bathinda at Convocation Ceremony
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized at AIIMS
PM Modi Visits AIIMS for VP Health Update
Vice-President Dhankhar's Road to Recovery: A Successful Discharge from AIIMS