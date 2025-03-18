Left Menu

President Murmu's Concern for Vice President Dhankhar

President Droupadi Murmu visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inquire about his health after his recent hospital discharge due to cardiac issues. Dhankhar was hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and advised to rest following his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:21 IST
President Murmu's Concern for Vice President Dhankhar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday to check on his health status.

Dhankhar had been admitted to AIIMS on March 9 due to cardiac problems and was released on March 12 with recommendations for an extended period of rest.

The President's office conveyed Murmu's visit to the public in a statement shared on platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025