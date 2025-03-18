Ben-Gvir's Comeback: A Polarizing Return to Israeli Politics
Itamar Ben-Gvir's return to Israel's government marks a controversial moment as he pushes for intensified conflict in Gaza, with a history of opposing ceasefires and stirring international outrage. Known for his hardline stance, Ben-Gvir challenges both Netanyahu and global norms, reinforcing his reputation as a divisive figure.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his hardline views, is set to rejoin Israel's government, advocating for a stronger military approach in Gaza amidst a rising Palestinian death toll. His return follows airstrikes that disrupted a relative calm as ceasefire talks faltered.
Previously a national security minister, Ben-Gvir's departure had weakened Netanyahu's coalition. His reappointment brings back a figure who has often criticized both the military and Netanyahu for their perceived leniency towards Hamas, even threatening to dissolve the government for compromising with the group.
Ben-Gvir's actions, including a controversial visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, have sparked international outrage. Despite a past marred by convictions and incendiary rhetoric, he remains a pivotal figure in Israel's right-wing politics, often clashing with international and domestic opinion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel Seeks Extended Ceasefire with Hamas
Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Hamas Commanders
Hamas Stands Firm on Disarmament as 'Red Line'
Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations
Security Overlook: The Shin Bet's Oversight on Hamas Threat