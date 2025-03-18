Ben-Gvir's Comeback: A Polarizing Return to Israeli Politics

Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his hardline views, is set to rejoin Israel's government, advocating for a stronger military approach in Gaza amidst a rising Palestinian death toll. His return follows airstrikes that disrupted a relative calm as ceasefire talks faltered.

Previously a national security minister, Ben-Gvir's departure had weakened Netanyahu's coalition. His reappointment brings back a figure who has often criticized both the military and Netanyahu for their perceived leniency towards Hamas, even threatening to dissolve the government for compromising with the group.

Ben-Gvir's actions, including a controversial visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, have sparked international outrage. Despite a past marred by convictions and incendiary rhetoric, he remains a pivotal figure in Israel's right-wing politics, often clashing with international and domestic opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)