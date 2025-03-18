Italian Premier Meloni: Pragmatism Over Escalation in EU-US Trade Conflict

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni urged for pragmatic measures to avert a trade dispute between the EU and the US from escalating, during her address to the Italian Senate. She endorsed US President Trump's initiatives for a ceasefire in Ukraine, highlighting it as a pivotal step towards peace.

Meloni emphasized the importance of finding common ground to avoid a trade war, which she believes would be detrimental to both Europe and the United States. Italian winemakers are particularly concerned about retaliatory tariffs that could impact their exports significantly.

On migration, Meloni reaffirmed Italy's commitment to vetting migrants outside EU borders, despite legal hurdles. She also ruled out deploying Italian troops to Ukraine, stressing that Europe should avoid risky military interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)