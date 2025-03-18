Left Menu

Italian Premier Meloni: Pragmatism Over Escalation in EU-US Trade Conflict

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni calls for pragmatic solutions to prevent a trade conflict between the EU and US. She supports Trump's ceasefire efforts in Ukraine and emphasizes the need for cooperation. Meloni also discusses controversial migration policies and opposes deploying Italian troops to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:08 IST
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni urged for pragmatic measures to avert a trade dispute between the EU and the US from escalating, during her address to the Italian Senate. She endorsed US President Trump's initiatives for a ceasefire in Ukraine, highlighting it as a pivotal step towards peace.

Meloni emphasized the importance of finding common ground to avoid a trade war, which she believes would be detrimental to both Europe and the United States. Italian winemakers are particularly concerned about retaliatory tariffs that could impact their exports significantly.

On migration, Meloni reaffirmed Italy's commitment to vetting migrants outside EU borders, despite legal hurdles. She also ruled out deploying Italian troops to Ukraine, stressing that Europe should avoid risky military interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

