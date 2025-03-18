Left Menu

Leaders Push for Energy Ceasefire Amidst Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to a temporary halt in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. They plan to initiate peace discussions in the Middle East focusing on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, marking a step towards ending a longstanding conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days. The agreement was reached after a prolonged phone conversation between the two leaders.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to begin immediate negotiations in the Middle East aimed at achieving a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. This move is a critical step toward a full ceasefire and permanent peace, as stated in a White House readout.

The conflict, rooted in Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has caused unprecedented devastation, displacing millions and inflicting severe humanitarian costs. Efforts for a truce face challenges, as Russia remains firm on critical conditions before complete cessation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

