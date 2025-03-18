Leaders Push for Energy Ceasefire Amidst Conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to a temporary halt in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. They plan to initiate peace discussions in the Middle East focusing on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, marking a step towards ending a longstanding conflict.
In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days. The agreement was reached after a prolonged phone conversation between the two leaders.
Officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to begin immediate negotiations in the Middle East aimed at achieving a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. This move is a critical step toward a full ceasefire and permanent peace, as stated in a White House readout.
The conflict, rooted in Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has caused unprecedented devastation, displacing millions and inflicting severe humanitarian costs. Efforts for a truce face challenges, as Russia remains firm on critical conditions before complete cessation of hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Attack Jars Odesa, Wounding Four and Damaging Energy Hubs
ELECRAMA 2025: Powering the Future of Energy and Electronics
Jammu's Tourism Revamp: Pilgrim Circuits and Infrastructure Upgrades
IFC and AIIB Invest €200M in Kommunalkredit to Boost Sustainable Infrastructure in Eastern Europe
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports a $106.25 billion profit in 2024, down 12% from prior year on lower energy prices, reports AP.