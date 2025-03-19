Push for Peace: Germany Advocates Total Ceasefire in Ukraine
Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. While recognizing the initial ceasefire agreement backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz stated the need for an immediate and comprehensive truce, ensuring Ukraine's inclusion in peace talks.
In a strong push for peace, Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has highlighted the pressing need for a total ceasefire in Ukraine. Addressing a news conference in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz acknowledged the ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a significant first step.
Emphasizing the urgency, Scholz asserted, "The next step must be a complete ceasefire for Ukraine and as quickly as possible." He stressed the importance of a collaborative approach, saying, "Of course, it is clear that we both agree on this too."
Scholz strongly reiterated that any decisions regarding Ukraine should not be made without its involvement and consent, underscoring the necessity of Ukraine's active participation in the peace process.
