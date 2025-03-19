Left Menu

Push for Peace: Germany Advocates Total Ceasefire in Ukraine

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. While recognizing the initial ceasefire agreement backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz stated the need for an immediate and comprehensive truce, ensuring Ukraine's inclusion in peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:03 IST
Push for Peace: Germany Advocates Total Ceasefire in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a strong push for peace, Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has highlighted the pressing need for a total ceasefire in Ukraine. Addressing a news conference in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz acknowledged the ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a significant first step.

Emphasizing the urgency, Scholz asserted, "The next step must be a complete ceasefire for Ukraine and as quickly as possible." He stressed the importance of a collaborative approach, saying, "Of course, it is clear that we both agree on this too."

Scholz strongly reiterated that any decisions regarding Ukraine should not be made without its involvement and consent, underscoring the necessity of Ukraine's active participation in the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025