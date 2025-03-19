Push for Peace: Germany Advocates Total Ceasefire in Ukraine

In a strong push for peace, Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has highlighted the pressing need for a total ceasefire in Ukraine. Addressing a news conference in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz acknowledged the ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a significant first step.

Emphasizing the urgency, Scholz asserted, "The next step must be a complete ceasefire for Ukraine and as quickly as possible." He stressed the importance of a collaborative approach, saying, "Of course, it is clear that we both agree on this too."

Scholz strongly reiterated that any decisions regarding Ukraine should not be made without its involvement and consent, underscoring the necessity of Ukraine's active participation in the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)