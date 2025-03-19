Left Menu

Crisis in Rivers: Tinubu Declares Emergency Amidst Political Turmoil

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the state governor, deputy, and lawmakers amidst political strife within the opposition People's Democratic Party. A retired vice admiral was appointed as caretaker. Meanwhile, investigations are underway for a pipeline fire in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:17 IST
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following ongoing political turbulence. The crisis has led to the suspension of the state's governor, deputy, and all lawmakers.

The conflict within the opposition People's Democratic Party has intensified, with legislative threats of impeachment against state leaders prompting Tinubu's decisive intervention. To steer the state through its challenges, a retired vice admiral has been appointed as caretaker for an initial six-month term.

In a related development, authorities are probing a recent explosion in Rivers State. The blast, which caused a fire on the Trans Niger Pipeline, affects a critical oil route to the Bonny export terminal. Despite these disruptions, judicial functions in the state remain intact as per Tinubu's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

