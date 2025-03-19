Crisis in Rivers State: President Declares Emergency Amid Pipeline Chaos

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich Rivers State following reports of pipeline vandalism by militants. In a nationwide broadcast, Tinubu cited a failure of leadership, suspending the state governor, his deputy, and all lawmakers to restore security and order.

This drastic move comes after a blast on the Trans Niger Pipeline sparked a fire, highlighting the severity of the situation. Rivers State, a significant crude oil source, has struggled with recurring militant attacks that threaten its economic staple. These tensions exacerbate existing political divides within the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu has appointed a retired vice admiral as a caretaker for six months, tasked with ensuring stability. The proclamation has been sent to the National Assembly, whose approval remains pending. Importally, Tinubu emphasized that the judiciary in Rivers State will remain unaffected and operational as per constitutional mandates.

