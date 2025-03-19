Left Menu

Crisis in Rivers State: President Declares Emergency Amid Pipeline Chaos

President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Nigeria's Rivers State, suspending the governor and lawmakers owing to pipeline vandalism by militants. A retired vice admiral has been appointed as caretaker. The emergency aims to restore order and is subject to National Assembly approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:11 IST
Crisis in Rivers State: President Declares Emergency Amid Pipeline Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich Rivers State following reports of pipeline vandalism by militants. In a nationwide broadcast, Tinubu cited a failure of leadership, suspending the state governor, his deputy, and all lawmakers to restore security and order.

This drastic move comes after a blast on the Trans Niger Pipeline sparked a fire, highlighting the severity of the situation. Rivers State, a significant crude oil source, has struggled with recurring militant attacks that threaten its economic staple. These tensions exacerbate existing political divides within the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu has appointed a retired vice admiral as a caretaker for six months, tasked with ensuring stability. The proclamation has been sent to the National Assembly, whose approval remains pending. Importally, Tinubu emphasized that the judiciary in Rivers State will remain unaffected and operational as per constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025