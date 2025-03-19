India's Visa Hold-up: China Steps in to Fill the Gap in Bangladesh
India's slowdown in medical visa issuance to Bangladesh due to staffing shortages is strengthening China's regional influence. As diplomatic relations cool and China invests more in Bangladesh, opportunities open for Chinese medical tourism. The situation tests India's traditional influence in South Asia amid strategic shifts.
Amid worsening ties, India is reluctant to resume full medical visa services for Bangladesh, citing staffing issues, leading to potential openings for China. According to six sources, this hesitation offers China an opportunity to expand influence through medical tourism.
Data indicates that most of the visas issued in 2023 were for medical purposes, strengthening bilateral ties amidst rising Chinese presence. As ties cool following political changes in Bangladesh, India's staffing concerns may disrupt historical alliances.
China is augmenting its foothold in Bangladesh through investments and potential medical collaborations, while India's delays could weaken its influence as both nations navigate changing geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
