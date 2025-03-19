Nagpur Violence Sparks Political Turmoil: Leaders Call for Peace Amid Accusations
Tensions rise in Nagpur following unrest over Aurangzeb's tomb. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad urges peaceful resolution, condemning provocative rhetoric. Allegations fly between leaders, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis warns of planned violence. Political figures demand accountability as accusations of government involvement emerge, heightening the call for order restoration.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of violent unrest in Nagpur concerning the call to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has urged political leaders to curb incendiary rhetoric and focus on restoring peace. Gaikwad underscored the symbolic importance of Deekshabhoomi as a beacon of tranquility in the region.
Responding to claims by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's reported apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gaikwad critiqued Shinde's focus, suggesting instability in his party's future. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Mahayuti government of orchestrating violence.
Wadettiwar sharply criticized BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly inciting discord, advocating for his ban in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the Nagpur violence as a premeditated attack amid reports of religious materials being torched. Authorities pledged strict action against perpetrators amid a broader crackdown on illegal immigrants.
