Nagpur Violence Sparks Political Turmoil: Leaders Call for Peace Amid Accusations

In the wake of violent unrest in Nagpur concerning the call to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has urged political leaders to curb incendiary rhetoric and focus on restoring peace. Gaikwad underscored the symbolic importance of Deekshabhoomi as a beacon of tranquility in the region.

Responding to claims by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's reported apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gaikwad critiqued Shinde's focus, suggesting instability in his party's future. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Mahayuti government of orchestrating violence.

Wadettiwar sharply criticized BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly inciting discord, advocating for his ban in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the Nagpur violence as a premeditated attack amid reports of religious materials being torched. Authorities pledged strict action against perpetrators amid a broader crackdown on illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)