RSS Stands Firm Amidst Nagpur Tensions as Centenary Approaches

As demands grow for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Shambji Nagar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Sunil Ambekar emphasized on Wednesday that the Mughal Emperor holds no relevance in modern times, and discouraged all forms of violence. 'Aurangzeb is not relevant today. No form of violence is encouraged,' Ambekar stated.

The statement comes amid rising tensions after violent outbursts in Nagpur following calls to dismantle the tomb, which have resulted in the detention of 50 individuals. A curfew remains in effect for a second day across ten police districts in Nagpur, as police continue their investigation into the March 17 clashes.

DCP Rahul Maknikar confirmed to ANI, 'The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far.' In parallel, the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court has placed 19 accused under police custody until March 21, following their presentation by the Ganeshpeth police.

Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam has condemned the recent violence, describing it as a severe issue, and pledged the strictest action against perpetrators. These events unfold as the RSS prepares to celebrate its centenary, planning to assess the growth of its Shakha units.

'On the occasion of Vijayadashami this year, RSS will complete 100 years. The centenary year to be celebrated from 2025-26. The expansion of Shakha and how it was achieved - will be assessed. The targets set will be assessed,' said Ambekar. The centenary discussions will include the Panchparivartan initiative and fostering national growth.

During the celebrations, RSS plans to discuss its future roadmap with a focus on national development. 'Karyakarta will focus on what can be done in the interest of national growth. Two proposals are the Bangladesh situation and what should be done in the future: the 100-year journey of the RSS and drawing up a future roadmap for the Sangh,' Ambekar informed.

RSS leaders, including Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will engage in discussions, initiating special classes for those under 40. 'Special classes will be held for those under 40 years of age, and another set between 40-60 years will be held as part of the centenary. In this meeting, Mohan Bhagwat, Hosabale and other senior leaders will be part of the discussion,' reported Ambekar.

Highlighting the organization's reach, Ambekar noted an increasing interest from young individuals engaging with the RSS, citing digital outreach as a pivotal method for youths to connect with the Sangh. 'The numbers speak for itself. If they are unable to reach us physically, youngsters are reaching out to us via our website asking us to join the RSS,' added Ambekar. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)