Ministers' Absence Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra assembly witnessed a heated exchange on Wednesday as Opposition members objected to the conspicuous absence of ministers during a debate on crucial budgetary demands.

Bhaskar Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT) brought the matter to light, expressing dissatisfaction over secretaries occupying ministers' chambers to take notes, as debates on important departments continued.

In response, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil emphasized the cabinet's collective responsibility but was met with questions from NCP leaders regarding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's responsibilities, questioning the absence of other ministers in the debates.

