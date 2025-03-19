Left Menu

Ministers' Absence Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra assembly faced objections from the Opposition due to ministers' absence during budgetary demand debates. Concerns were raised over secretaries taking notes in ministers' stead. Despite the absence, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil defended his colleagues, citing collective responsibility. The issue highlighted the need for ministerial presence during key discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:37 IST
Ministers' Absence Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly witnessed a heated exchange on Wednesday as Opposition members objected to the conspicuous absence of ministers during a debate on crucial budgetary demands.

Bhaskar Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT) brought the matter to light, expressing dissatisfaction over secretaries occupying ministers' chambers to take notes, as debates on important departments continued.

In response, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil emphasized the cabinet's collective responsibility but was met with questions from NCP leaders regarding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's responsibilities, questioning the absence of other ministers in the debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025