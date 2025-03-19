Ministers' Absence Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly
The Maharashtra assembly faced objections from the Opposition due to ministers' absence during budgetary demand debates. Concerns were raised over secretaries taking notes in ministers' stead. Despite the absence, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil defended his colleagues, citing collective responsibility. The issue highlighted the need for ministerial presence during key discussions.
The Maharashtra assembly witnessed a heated exchange on Wednesday as Opposition members objected to the conspicuous absence of ministers during a debate on crucial budgetary demands.
Bhaskar Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT) brought the matter to light, expressing dissatisfaction over secretaries occupying ministers' chambers to take notes, as debates on important departments continued.
In response, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil emphasized the cabinet's collective responsibility but was met with questions from NCP leaders regarding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's responsibilities, questioning the absence of other ministers in the debates.
