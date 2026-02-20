Shivraj Singh and Brazilian Ministers discuss bio-inputs, innovation and BRICS agenda

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a high-level bilateral meeting today with Brazilian counterparts H.E. Mr. Carlos Fávaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and H.E. Mr. Luiz Paulo Teixeira Ferreira, Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, at Krishi Bhawan.

The meeting reviewed the status of ongoing India–Brazil cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors and outlined new areas for deeper collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two major emerging economies.

Strengthening India–Brazil Agricultural Partnership

Shri Chouhan highlighted the deep-rooted and friendly ties between India and Brazil, anchored in shared democratic values and reinforced through regular high-level engagements.

He recalled the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Brazil during the BRICS Summit 2025, which further strengthened bilateral relations.

The Minister also welcomed Brazil’s participation in the AI Impact Summit, describing it as an important step in expanding technological and innovation-based collaboration.

Brazil Sees Major Scope for Mutual Cooperation

Brazilian Minister Luiz Paulo Teixeira Ferreira underlined the importance of cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, noting that multiple areas offer strong potential for mutual benefit.

“There are lots of areas where mutual cooperation will be beneficial,” he said.

Minister Carlos Fávaro praised India’s progress in agricultural innovation, particularly in the field of bio-inputs, and indicated that this area holds special promise for future joint work.

He noted that sustainable farming solutions and biological alternatives are increasingly critical for resilient food systems.

New Areas of Collaboration Identified

Both sides discussed expanding cooperation in key areas including:

Bio-inputs and sustainable agriculture

Innovation and technology exchange

Agrarian development and family farming

Allied sectors supporting rural livelihoods

BRICS-driven agricultural initiatives

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further deepen bilateral engagement and explore new partnerships across the agriculture value chain.

Invitation to BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting

Shri Chouhan extended an invitation to the Brazilian Ministers to participate in the forthcoming BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework.

Senior Delegations From Both Countries

The Brazilian delegation included senior officials such as:

Mr. Wilson Gambogi Pingeiro Taques, Chief of Cabinet

Mr. Roberto Carlos Papa, Agricultural Attaché, Embassy of Brazil

Mr. Luiz Renato de Alcantara Rua, Secretary, MAPA

Mr. Maurício Polidoro, International Advisor

Indian dignitaries present included:

Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary DARE

Shri Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to Brazil

Additional Secretary, DA&FW

Senior officials from DA&FW, MEA, ICAR and NABARD

Toward a Future-Ready Agriculture Partnership

The bilateral talks underscore the growing momentum in India–Brazil cooperation, particularly as both countries work toward sustainable agriculture, innovation-led growth and stronger South–South partnerships in global food systems.