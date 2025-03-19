Political Storm in Turkey: Mayor Detained Amidst Growing Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Turkey, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, has been detained on corruption charges. The main opposition party labeled this action as a "coup against our next president," as it comes amid a broader crackdown on opposition figures.

The news of Imamoglu's detention sent Turkey's lira plummeting to an all-time low, reflecting investor concerns about the country's eroding rule of law under Erdogan's leadership. Imamoglu, poised to be named the Republic People's Party's presidential candidate, now faces multiple investigations, including charges related to terrorism.

As protests erupted despite temporary bans, opposition leaders emphasized unity and vowed to support Imamoglu as a presidential candidate regardless. The government denies political motivations, while international observers and human rights organizations have called for Imamoglu's immediate release, questioning the charges' legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)