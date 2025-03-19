US Enhances Anti-Ship Capabilities with Fighter Jet Integration

The United States military is ramping up its defensive posture in the Indo-Pacific by integrating long-range anti-ship missiles onto its fleet of F-16 fighter jets. This strategic enhancement is perceived as a crucial step in countering potential threats from the Chinese military, which boasts the largest naval fleet globally.

A contract notice from the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) recently revealed intentions to collaborate with Lockheed Martin Corporation to integrate the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile onto the F-16 Viper fighter. The AGM-158C-1 variant, part of the Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile family, is designed with advanced autonomous route-planning capabilities, offering a significant boost in precision and adaptability during missions.

This development is set against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Pacific, particularly concerning China's assertive military actions, including its capacity to threaten via the Dongfeng-21D 'carrier killer' missile. The US's continuous strengthening of its anti-ship capabilities reflects broader efforts to maintain strategic superiority and safeguard its interests in the region.

