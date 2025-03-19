Unrest in Nagpur: The Clash over Aurangzeb's Tomb
The recent violence in Nagpur, centered around demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, has led to significant unrest. Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis promises harsh penalties for police attackers. Arrests have been made, and political figures urge the removal of the monument's protected status to mitigate further conflicts.
Maharashtra's political and social landscape was rocked by violence in Nagpur this week, centered around demands to remove the tomb of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
During the unrest, which triggered stone-pelting and the use of petrol bombs, 33 police officers were injured. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sternly vowed to punish those responsible.
Meanwhile, political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT), are calling for the withdrawal of the tomb's protected monument status to prevent future riots.
