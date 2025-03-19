Delhi's Ministerial Move: Housing Shuffle in the Capital

The process of assigning official residences to ministers in Delhi's new BJP government has commenced, though accommodations for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remain unresolved, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

All ministers, along with the speaker, deputy speaker, and leader of the opposition, have been offered official residences by the Delhi government's Public Works Department. Efforts are ongoing to find a suitable home for the chief minister near Delhi Secretariat, with possibilities identified in Lutyens Delhi, yet a decision is pending.

Several ministers have already secured accommodations in prestigious neighborhoods. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht has been allotted a residence near Raj Niwas, while Home Minister Ashish Sood receives a bungalow in Chanakyapuri. Other ministers have preferences for accommodations in Lutyens Delhi, and more are yet to finalize their choices.

