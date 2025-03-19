Congress Commits to Strengthening in West Bengal Amid Uncertain Alliances
The Congress party plans to fortify its presence across all 294 assembly seats in West Bengal. While uncertain about alliances, Congress aims to be a significant voice for the people’s rights. Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, discussed strategies to tackle disenchantment with the current government.
The Congress party on Wednesday announced its commitment to bolstering the party's organizational structure across all 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, ahead of upcoming elections.
This decision followed a meeting in New Delhi with key figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal. Although the party remains non-committal about potential alliances, its focus is clearly on grassroots strengthening and addressing the concerns of the populace.
General Secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir emphasized that there is a strong desire among Bengal's citizens for Congress to play a pivotal role, with particular focus on the dissatisfaction with current governance. As the party formulates its strategy, it remains open to alliances while prioritizing the amplification of Bengal's aspirations.
