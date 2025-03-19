Congress Commits to Strengthening in West Bengal Amid Uncertain Alliances

The Congress party on Wednesday announced its commitment to bolstering the party's organizational structure across all 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, ahead of upcoming elections.

This decision followed a meeting in New Delhi with key figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal. Although the party remains non-committal about potential alliances, its focus is clearly on grassroots strengthening and addressing the concerns of the populace.

General Secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir emphasized that there is a strong desire among Bengal's citizens for Congress to play a pivotal role, with particular focus on the dissatisfaction with current governance. As the party formulates its strategy, it remains open to alliances while prioritizing the amplification of Bengal's aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)