DMK and Punjab Unite Against Delimitation: A Political Stand for Federalism

A delegation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy, convened with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Kapurthala House, Delhi. Their agenda focused on the upcoming meeting initiated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 22, concerning the contentious delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi communicated that TN CM Stalin had coordinated with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's CM Mann, solidifying their presence at the impending Chennai meet. Punjab's party leaders reassured their solidarity by promising participation in Stalin's campaign against the proposed changes.

Tamil Nadu's CM has been vehemently objecting to the center's three-language policy and the parliamentary redrawing, branding it an attack on federal integrity. Meanwhile, CM Mann accused the BJP-led central government of gerrymandering to curb electoral strength in opposition strongholds, highlighting an acute need for a Joint Action Committee meeting to counteract this move.

(With inputs from agencies.)