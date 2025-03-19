Ukraine Seeks U.S. Aid for Air Defense Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking additional air defense support to protect Ukrainian civilians from ongoing Russian aggression.

The White House disclosed that Trump has committed to assisting in locating suitable air defense equipment within Europe.

The phone conversation lasted an hour, during which Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support. Officials from both countries are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to further these discussions in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)