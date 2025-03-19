Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks U.S. Aid for Air Defense Against Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy requested air defense support from U.S. President Trump to safeguard civilians from Russian onslaughts. Trump proposed sourcing European equipment, as affirmed by the White House. Discussions involving technical teams are scheduled in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Updated: 19-03-2025 23:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking additional air defense support to protect Ukrainian civilians from ongoing Russian aggression.

The White House disclosed that Trump has committed to assisting in locating suitable air defense equipment within Europe.

The phone conversation lasted an hour, during which Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support. Officials from both countries are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to further these discussions in the upcoming days.

