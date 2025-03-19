Ukraine Seeks U.S. Aid for Air Defense Against Russia
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy requested air defense support from U.S. President Trump to safeguard civilians from Russian onslaughts. Trump proposed sourcing European equipment, as affirmed by the White House. Discussions involving technical teams are scheduled in Saudi Arabia in the near future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking additional air defense support to protect Ukrainian civilians from ongoing Russian aggression.
The White House disclosed that Trump has committed to assisting in locating suitable air defense equipment within Europe.
The phone conversation lasted an hour, during which Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support. Officials from both countries are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to further these discussions in the upcoming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
White House says it is reconsidering Ukraine funding pause
White House: US envoy has authority to negotiate with Hamas
COLUMN-Zelenskiy-Trump clash at White House sparks global rethink by US allies: Peter Apps
Trump exemption on 25% tariffs is not retroactive, White house says