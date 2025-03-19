Chaos in Nagpur Ignites Political Showdown: Congress Criticizes State Over Political Dinners Amid Turmoil
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized the state government for hosting dinner parties shortly after Nagpur city experienced violence. Discontent arose over events held by legislative leaders as tensions heightened following a protest involving communal disturbances connected to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal sharply criticized the state government for organizing dinner parties for elected officials, just two days following a wave of violence in Nagpur.
The chaotic scenes unfolded on Monday night when violent mobs roamed central Nagpur amid rumors that a 'chadar' with sacred inscriptions was set ablaze during protests. The demonstrations, led by VHP and Bajrang Dal, demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Sapkal condemned the timing of the dinners, which were hosted by key legislative officials like Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. He also criticized an event orchestrated by Minister Nitesh Rane, known for provocative speeches, further accusing the state of disregarding communal tensions.
