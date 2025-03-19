Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Tensions Flare Amid Job Recruitment Debates

The Haryana Assembly witnessed heated debates as BJP and Congress members clashed over alleged job irregularities during the previous Congress regime. BJP MLA Om Prakash Yadav claimed merit was overlooked, affecting youth employment. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda defended the past recruitment processes, while the current government considers further investigation.

Updated: 19-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:31 IST
The Haryana Assembly once again became a battleground on Wednesday as BJP and Congress members clashed over past job recruitment processes. The debate, sparked by BJP MLA Om Prakash Yadav, focused on alleged 'irregularities' during the previous Congress regime.

Yadav called out the Congress-led government for ignoring merit and failing the youth in job recruitment. He demanded answers regarding alleged irregularities in the police inspector recruitment process. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini echoed Yadav's claims, asserting that deserving candidates were sidelined.

Defending the Congress era policies, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda cited a recent court verdict indicating no fraud in recruitment processes. Despite heated exchanges, Chief Minister Saini announced plans to seek further legal opinions and potential investigations regarding the 2008 police recruitment controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

