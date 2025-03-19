Mamata Banerjee Champions West Bengal's Health Prowess Amid Political Rhetoric

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated the state's commitment to providing healthcare to individuals from all regions, stating that the services are not withheld based on origin. She lauded the state's health infrastructure as the best in India, claiming hospitals have catered to out-of-state patients.

Banerjee's remarks in the assembly on the health department's budget came amid political tensions stirred by BJP campaign slogans in Chinsurah advocating for Hindu unity and the BJP's 2026 electoral aspirations. The TMC's media wing quickly pushed back with counter-slogans critiquing BJP policies.

Highlighting achievements under her leadership, Banerjee said state hospital upgrades and increased healthcare workforce bolster West Bengal's status. She also accused the central government of fiscal overreach and criticized its 'Ayushman Bharat' initiative, contrasting her 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme's reach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)