Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Stance on Farmers and Safety Concerns in UP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led government for its dismissive approach towards farmers and rising safety issues in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav emphasized discussions on farmers' demands and condemned the BJP's policies, as demonstrations and heightened security unfolded at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led central government on Thursday, criticizing their disregard for farmers' issues. Yadav urged the government to engage in meaningful discussions to address farmers' demands, stating that no government should act unjustly towards them.
During a press briefing, Yadav asserted that the BJP overlooks the plight of farmers, focusing instead on enriching a select few. He highlighted the need for systemic changes to ensure farmers' prosperity. Meanwhile, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee voiced condemnation over the eviction of farmers from key border areas.
This sentiment was echoed in a video by the Kisan Morcha, announcing protests across Haryana and Punjab against perceived governmental injustices. Pannu criticized both the Union and Punjab administrations, accusing them of collaborating against farmers. In response, security was intensified at the contentious Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border, with police removing barricades to control farmer movements.
Amid these tensions, several farmer leaders were detained, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on a hunger strike. In Uttar Pradesh, Yadav further lambasted the BJP's handling of law and order, citing a concerning rise in crimes against women and suggesting these reflect poorly on the state's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
