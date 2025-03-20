Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Stance on Farmers and Safety Concerns in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led government for its dismissive approach towards farmers and rising safety issues in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav emphasized discussions on farmers' demands and condemned the BJP's policies, as demonstrations and heightened security unfolded at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:40 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Stance on Farmers and Safety Concerns in UP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led central government on Thursday, criticizing their disregard for farmers' issues. Yadav urged the government to engage in meaningful discussions to address farmers' demands, stating that no government should act unjustly towards them.

During a press briefing, Yadav asserted that the BJP overlooks the plight of farmers, focusing instead on enriching a select few. He highlighted the need for systemic changes to ensure farmers' prosperity. Meanwhile, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee voiced condemnation over the eviction of farmers from key border areas.

This sentiment was echoed in a video by the Kisan Morcha, announcing protests across Haryana and Punjab against perceived governmental injustices. Pannu criticized both the Union and Punjab administrations, accusing them of collaborating against farmers. In response, security was intensified at the contentious Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border, with police removing barricades to control farmer movements.

Amid these tensions, several farmer leaders were detained, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on a hunger strike. In Uttar Pradesh, Yadav further lambasted the BJP's handling of law and order, citing a concerning rise in crimes against women and suggesting these reflect poorly on the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025