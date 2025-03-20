Bihar CM Warns of Tech Overuse Dangers in Assembly
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has criticized the usage of mobile phones inside the state assembly, warning that excessive electronic gadget use could lead to the Earth's destruction in a decade. This remark was directed at opposition MLA Suday Yadav during a session when Yadav used his phone for reference.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar voiced concerns on Thursday about the repercussions of excessive use of electronic devices, claiming such practices could 'destroy the Earth in 10 years'.
During Question Hour, Kumar reprimanded RJD's Suday Yadav for using a mobile phone in the assembly, reminding the house of the ban on electronics during sessions.
Kumar, an engineering graduate known for his tech-savviness, urged members to refrain from mobile usage, confessing he has also cut down on his own smartphone use for the planet's sake.
