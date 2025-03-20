Mamata Banerjee's London Visit Sparks Political Tensions

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at political rivals for attempting to sully her reputation before her upcoming visit to London. Banerjee is set to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford, and she argues that such attacks ahead of foreign engagements harm India's global image.

Amidst the brewing political storm, Banerjee remains unfazed, asserting that the opposition's envy is the root of the issue. She stated that disagreements should remain domestic to preserve the nation's dignity on the international stage.

Accompanied by a team for seamless administration during her absence, Banerjee will be reachable by phone with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. As logistical preparations continue, her agenda includes meetings with industrialists to attract state investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)