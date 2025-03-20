Mamata Banerjee's London Visit Sparks Political Tensions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized political adversaries for attempting to tarnish her reputation before her trip to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford University. She emphasized that political differences should not lead to international disputes as they negatively affect the country's image abroad.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at political rivals for attempting to sully her reputation before her upcoming visit to London. Banerjee is set to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford, and she argues that such attacks ahead of foreign engagements harm India's global image.
Amidst the brewing political storm, Banerjee remains unfazed, asserting that the opposition's envy is the root of the issue. She stated that disagreements should remain domestic to preserve the nation's dignity on the international stage.
Accompanied by a team for seamless administration during her absence, Banerjee will be reachable by phone with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. As logistical preparations continue, her agenda includes meetings with industrialists to attract state investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts at Asansol Handicraft Fair in West Bengal
Bribery Scandal Shakes West Bengal: Civic Volunteers Closed for Duty
Coal India Limited Hosts Kantha Fair to Empower Women Artisans of West Bengal
West Bengal Universities Gear Up with Crisis Management Initiatives
Tensions Flare in West Bengal Over Vandalized Idol