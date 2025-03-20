Sri Lanka Gears Up for Crucial Local Elections Amid Past Postponements

Sri Lanka's election commission has announced the previously postponed local council elections will occur on May 6. This development follows multiple deferments attributed to the nation's economic and political instability.

The elections will serve as the first significant electoral test for Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government since assuming power with presidential and parliamentary wins in late 2024.

More than 17 million Sri Lankans will be eligible to cast their votes for councillors across 340 councils. The process was set in motion after legal amendments facilitated fresh nominations, following opposition claims of rights violations over past postponements.

(With inputs from agencies.)