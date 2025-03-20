Left Menu

Israel's Budget 2025: Deficit Challenges and Political Maneuvering

Israel's parliament approved the framework for the 2025 state budget, aiming for final approval soon. The budget outlines a deficit target of 4.9% of GDP and allocates significant resources towards military and economic growth amidst ongoing political challenges and demands from coalition partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:02 IST
Israel's Budget 2025: Deficit Challenges and Political Maneuvering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial development, Israel's parliament has given its nod to the 2025 budget framework, setting the stage for its final approval by month's end. This strategic move seeks to avert a governmental collapse amid Israel's delicate political landscape.

The forthcoming budget sets a 4.9% GDP deficit target, marking an increase from the previously projected 4.4%. Notably, the total expenditure amounts to 619 billion shekels, representing a 13.6% rise compared to last year. This budget addresses military needs while providing economic growth opportunities.

Political tensions simmered as coalition partners delayed progress, with disputes centering on military exemptions for religious students and increased funding for seminaries. The eventual approval journey continues as debates ensue in the parliamentary finance committee before heading for the final vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025