International Coalition Condemns Sudan's Paramiliary Violence as Genocide

A coalition of foreign ministers from several countries condemns the violence by Rapid Support Forces in Sudan as possessing genocidal traits. They plan to form a coalition to prevent further atrocities, identifying the RSF-led aggression as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and bearing the hallmarks of genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a damning statement released on Thursday, foreign ministers from the Sudan core group have denounced the violence perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in Sudan's city of al-Fashir as bearing 'the hallmarks of genocide.'

The ministers, representing Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom, highlighted that the RSF-led violence constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity, further elevating their concerns over the situation in Sudan.

In response, these nations intend to assemble a coalition aimed at preventing further atrocities, marking a significant international effort to address and curb violence in the region.

