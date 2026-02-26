International Coalition Condemns Sudan's Paramiliary Violence as Genocide

In a damning statement released on Thursday, foreign ministers from the Sudan core group have denounced the violence perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in Sudan's city of al-Fashir as bearing 'the hallmarks of genocide.'

The ministers, representing Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom, highlighted that the RSF-led violence constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity, further elevating their concerns over the situation in Sudan.

In response, these nations intend to assemble a coalition aimed at preventing further atrocities, marking a significant international effort to address and curb violence in the region.