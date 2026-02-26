BJP and Congress Clash Over Modi's Israeli Parliament Address
The BJP criticized Congress for its response to Narendra Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament, suggesting that Congress is unhappy with Rahul Gandhi's diminishing chances of becoming Prime Minister. Allegations against Nehru's historical decisions were made, while Congress condemned Modi's perceived support for Israeli policies.
The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress following criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the Israeli Parliament. National spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed the opposition's dissatisfaction stems from Rahul Gandhi's diminishing prospects of becoming India's Prime Minister as he ages.
At a press conference, Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his family have been 'completely compromised' and demanded that Congress justify Jawaharlal Nehru's decisions during his tenure, specifically the alleged gifting of Indian territories to China and Pakistan.
The Congress pushed back, with leader Anand Sharma condemning Modi's speech as an endorsement of Israeli policies deemed harmful to Palestinians. Patra remarked on the spontaneous standing ovation Modi received, celebrating India's representation on the global stage.
