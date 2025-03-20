Putin's Strategic Pledge: Strengthening Syria-Russia Ties Amid Turmoil
President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, affirming Russia's support for Syria's territorial integrity. Following Bashar al-Assad's fall, Russia is focusing on securing its military bases and addressing sectarian violence. The Kremlin emphasizes strong bilateral relations and stability in the Middle East.
President Vladimir Putin has relayed his support to Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, emphasizing efforts to ensure Syria's territorial integrity and offering expansive cooperation, according to the Kremlin on Thursday.
The recent ouster of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces led by Sharaa has led to Russia attempting to consolidate its military presence and bases in Syria. Moscow remains concerned about the escalating sectarian strife within the region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed Putin's backing for the stabilization of Syria to preserve its sovereignty and unity. Peskov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to robust bilateral relations with Syria. Despite past alignments with Assad's regime, the Kremlin expressed aspirations for a stable and friendly Syrian state amid regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Modi govt supported Israel in war": CPM's Prakash Karat criticizes Centre's middle east policy
Cricket's Rise in the Middle East: A Commentary by Chari Bhatt
Diplomatic Maneuvers in the Middle East: Israel–Hamas Ceasefire Talks Progress Amid Tensions
Charvi Bhatt Champions Cricket's Skyrocketing Popularity in the Middle East
Inside Syria's New Era: Ahmed al-Sharaa on Peace and Power