AAP's Balancing Act: Supporting Farmers While Reopening Roads

A day after Punjab Police dismantled protesters' camps, AAP reaffirmed its unwavering support for farmers but highlighted the necessity to reopen critical roads to safeguard Punjab's economy.

Notable AAP figures attributed the impasse in addressing farmers' demands, particularly the legal guarantee of MSP, to the BJP-led central government's lapses.

While the evictions have reopened vital highways, underlying tensions endure as AAP calls for a resolution at the national level, emphasizing the Centre's accountability for this prolonged crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)