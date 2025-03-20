Left Menu

AAP's Balancing Act: Supporting Farmers While Reopening Roads

Following the police eviction of protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border, AAP urges the reopening of roads for economic reasons while maintaining support for farmers’ rights. AAP blames the central government for unresolved issues, stressing the need for a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Punjab Police dismantled protesters' camps, AAP reaffirmed its unwavering support for farmers but highlighted the necessity to reopen critical roads to safeguard Punjab's economy.

Notable AAP figures attributed the impasse in addressing farmers' demands, particularly the legal guarantee of MSP, to the BJP-led central government's lapses.

While the evictions have reopened vital highways, underlying tensions endure as AAP calls for a resolution at the national level, emphasizing the Centre's accountability for this prolonged crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

