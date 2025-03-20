Left Menu

Thackeray Denies Links to Salian Case Amid Fresh Allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has dismissed claims tying his family to the Disha Salian case, urging the presentation of evidence in court. Thackeray's comments follow allegations involving his son Aaditya. The investigation, gaining momentum post-government change, seeks a fresh probe by the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:25 IST
Thackeray Denies Links to Salian Case Amid Fresh Allegations
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing the media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray firmly rejected any connections between his family and the Disha Salian case on Thursday, emphasizing the requirement for evidence to be submitted in court. Thackeray highlighted his family's long-standing dedication to public service, distancing them from the recent allegations.

Thackeray's remarks followed claims that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, was implicated in Salian's death. These allegations were brought forth by Nilesh Ojha, the attorney for Salian's father, who accused Aaditya Thackeray of involvement and suggested that corrupt police officials attempted a cover-up under the previous administration.

Ojha's calls for a renewed investigation come on the heels of Satish Salian's appeal to the Bombay High Court for a fresh inquiry into his daughter's June 2020 death. The plea seeks an official FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, advocating for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025