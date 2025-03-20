Thackeray Denies Links to Salian Case Amid Fresh Allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray firmly rejected any connections between his family and the Disha Salian case on Thursday, emphasizing the requirement for evidence to be submitted in court. Thackeray highlighted his family's long-standing dedication to public service, distancing them from the recent allegations.

Thackeray's remarks followed claims that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, was implicated in Salian's death. These allegations were brought forth by Nilesh Ojha, the attorney for Salian's father, who accused Aaditya Thackeray of involvement and suggested that corrupt police officials attempted a cover-up under the previous administration.

Ojha's calls for a renewed investigation come on the heels of Satish Salian's appeal to the Bombay High Court for a fresh inquiry into his daughter's June 2020 death. The plea seeks an official FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, advocating for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case.

