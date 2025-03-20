Judge's Deportation Block Ignites Clash with Trump's Administration
President Trump's administration faces scrutiny from Judge James Boasberg over deportations of Venezuelan migrants. The judge demands clarification on flight details, amidst Trump's call for Boasberg's impeachment, raising constitutional concerns. The case highlights tensions between the executive and judicial branches and questions over the Alien Enemies Act.
The Trump administration, under pressure from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, missed a deadline to provide flight details of deportations of Venezuelan migrants. The judge is reviewing whether these actions violated his temporary block against expulsions.
Judge Boasberg offered the Justice Department the option to submit flight information under seal yet questioned the applicability of the state secrets doctrine given public disclosures by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. President Trump has called for the judge's impeachment, prompting concerns of constitutional conflict.
The situation escalated after Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants without removal orders, leading to the ACLU's involvement. One spotlight case is that of Jerce Reyes Barrios, a Venezuelan soccer player, misidentified as a gang member via tattoo interpretation. This underscores tensions between governmental powers and questions over constitutional adherence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-US mayors testify to Congress about 'sanctuary city' laws protecting migrants
New York City loses bid for swift return of $80.5 million FEMA migrants grant
Karnataka Targets Illegal Migrants and Criminal Networks
UPDATE 2-US mayors defend 'sanctuary city' laws protecting migrants in congressional hearing
UPDATE 1-New York City loses bid for swift return of $80.5 million FEMA migrants grant