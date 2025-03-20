Judge's Deportation Block Ignites Clash with Trump's Administration

The Trump administration, under pressure from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, missed a deadline to provide flight details of deportations of Venezuelan migrants. The judge is reviewing whether these actions violated his temporary block against expulsions.

Judge Boasberg offered the Justice Department the option to submit flight information under seal yet questioned the applicability of the state secrets doctrine given public disclosures by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. President Trump has called for the judge's impeachment, prompting concerns of constitutional conflict.

The situation escalated after Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants without removal orders, leading to the ACLU's involvement. One spotlight case is that of Jerce Reyes Barrios, a Venezuelan soccer player, misidentified as a gang member via tattoo interpretation. This underscores tensions between governmental powers and questions over constitutional adherence.

