J&K Chief Minister Proposes Revamp in MLA Salaries and CDF Allocation

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for the formation of an Assembly panel, inspired by the Parliamentary system, to review the salaries of state legislators, which have not been revised in ten years.

Abdullah acknowledged MLAs' demand for higher allocations in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), suggesting an increase from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore per MLA. He emphasized the need to align the CDF guidelines with the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to optimize fund utilization.

During discussions, Abdullah assured transparency in the distribution of government advertisements and promised fair functioning of the Srinagar Press Club. He proposed a managing committee led by journalists to oversee its operations, ensuring a unified press institution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)