Trump's Surprising Truce: $40 Million Pledge Quells Legal Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn an executive order targeting Paul Weiss, a law firm involved in a previous investigation against him. The firm acknowledged misconduct by attorney Mark Pomerantz and pledged $40 million in pro bono work for the administration. This contrasts with another firm's lawsuit against similar actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 07:03 IST
In an unexpected development, President Donald Trump has opted to rescind an executive order aimed at the law firm Paul Weiss, citing the firm's acknowledgment of past misconduct and its pledge of $40 million in pro bono work supporting the administration's priorities.

The decision follows a meeting with Paul Weiss' chairman, Brad Karp, who admitted the wrongdoing of a former partner involved in a probe into Trump's affairs. This reflects a marked departure from Trump's usual stance on legal firms he has targeted, contrasting sharply with the ongoing litigation involving another firm, Perkins Coie.

Paul Weiss is tasked with auditing its hiring practices to eliminate diversity policies, amidst Trump's broader campaign against such initiatives. In contrast, Perkins Coie has initiated legal action against similar executive orders, highlighting the turbulent relationship between the administration and major law firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

