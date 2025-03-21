Trump's Surprising Truce: $40 Million Pledge Quells Legal Dispute

In an unexpected development, President Donald Trump has opted to rescind an executive order aimed at the law firm Paul Weiss, citing the firm's acknowledgment of past misconduct and its pledge of $40 million in pro bono work supporting the administration's priorities.

The decision follows a meeting with Paul Weiss' chairman, Brad Karp, who admitted the wrongdoing of a former partner involved in a probe into Trump's affairs. This reflects a marked departure from Trump's usual stance on legal firms he has targeted, contrasting sharply with the ongoing litigation involving another firm, Perkins Coie.

Paul Weiss is tasked with auditing its hiring practices to eliminate diversity policies, amidst Trump's broader campaign against such initiatives. In contrast, Perkins Coie has initiated legal action against similar executive orders, highlighting the turbulent relationship between the administration and major law firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)