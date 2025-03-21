Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan's President William Lai announced plans to increase the island's defense budget above 3% of GDP. This move aims to enhance military capabilities in response to growing threats from China. Lai's statements offer reassurance to the US, which advocates for increased Taiwan defense spending to counter regional tensions.
Taiwan is taking significant steps to bolster its defense capabilities amid escalating tensions with neighboring China, President William Lai Ching-te announced this week. The island's revamped defense strategy is set to see its military budget exceed 3% of its GDP, aimed at countering perceived threats from Beijing.
Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce, Lai emphasized that his administration is committed to ensuring national security through increased military spending and reforming national defenses. He stated that the planned hikes in the budget are essential to secure the island's sovereignty in a challenging geopolitical climate.
The move aligns with calls from US officials for Taiwan to increase its defense investment, a point underscored by former President Donald Trump's urging to boost it as high as 10%. As China intensifies military activities in strategic regions, regional powers and allies, like Australia and New Zealand, have raised concerns over Beijing's aggressive stances.
