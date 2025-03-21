Ex-Candidate Solomon Pena Convicted for Violent Plot

In a landmark verdict, a New Mexico jury has found Solomon Pena, a failed Republican state House candidate, guilty of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings targeting Democratic officials' homes in Albuquerque. Pena was convicted on 13 felony charges, including solicitation to commit violence, marking a significant legal blow against politically motivated aggression.

Authorities revealed that Pena, entrenched in election conspiracy theories, sought to harm or intimidate Democratic officials following his 2022 electoral defeat. His belief in false fraud claims drove him to recruit others for the attacks, which took place amid rising political tensions and fears of violence. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The officials targeted in the attacks emphasized that the verdict underscores intolerant attitudes towards any form of violence in the community. Meanwhile, Pena's lawyer has voiced strong discontent, insisting on Pena's non-involvement and expressing intent to challenge the conviction. As Pena awaits sentencing, his legal team argues that the court's decision represents a miscarriage of justice.

