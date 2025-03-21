Karnataka Assembly in Uproar Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt
Chaos erupted in the Karnataka Assembly following allegations by Minister KN Rajanna of a honey trap attempt. BJP members demanded a judicial inquiry, while CM Siddaramaiah denied claims of cover-up. A high-level probe has been ordered, though no names have yet been provided by Rajanna.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Assembly descended into chaos on Friday after Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleged that a honey trap attempt had been orchestrated against him. Tensions escalated as BJP legislators chanted 'down, down' and brandished CDs, claiming they contained evidence of the purported conspiracy.
BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka declared that the issue transcends partisan lines, describing it as a major conspiracy targeting lawmakers serving the public, allegedly driven by a covert agenda. Amid the uproar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his administration, asserting there would be no attempts to shield anyone involved.
While BJP leaders demanded a judicial probe, CM Siddaramiah emphasized that Home Minister G Parameshwara had already initiated an inquiry into KN Rajanna's accusation. He reiterated the government's duty to allow justice under the law, stating that action would proceed based on formal complaints. Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar highlighted the severity of the situation, asserting that any misuse of influence for extortion must be rigorously investigated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his record 16th budget on March 7
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presents state Budget, LoP R Ashoka claims "it's his last Budget"
Karnataka govt giving importance to health and education. Students are getting quality education and nutritious food: CM Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka one of fastest growing states in India contributing 8.4 per cent to national GDP, says CM Siddaramaiah.
Along with guarantees we have focused on welfare programmes for upliftment of various communities: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.