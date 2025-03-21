Politicians Clash Over Disha Salian Case Amid Election Tensions

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra heated up as the Opposition clashed with the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the Disha Salian case, following her father's request for an investigation involving Aaditya Thackeray. National Congress Party leader Rohit Pawar accused the state government of exploiting the names of the deceased Salian and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to influence the upcoming Mumbai elections.

Pawar claimed that the Mahayuti alliance's attempts to embroil Thackeray aim to damage his reputation rather than address Maharashtra's pressing issues. Expressing his views to ANI, he stated, "They will use the names of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput due to elections in Bihar and Mumbai. This is a diversion from real state issues."

On the defensive, Aaditya's father and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the lack of any family links to Salian's case and urged that credible evidence be brought before the court. Meanwhile, Advocate Nilesh C Ojha accused Aaditya Thackeray and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of complicity and cover-up. Political tensions escalate as the case intertwines with electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)