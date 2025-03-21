Political Sparks Fly as Nitish Kumar's Anthem Gesture Faces Criticism
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces backlash for alleged disrespect during the national anthem. Political leaders denounce his gestures, sparking a heated debate in the lead-up to Bihar's elections. RJD and SP leaders call his actions a serious concern, questioning his suitability for office.
Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad has criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly talking and gesturing during the national anthem, labeling it as disrespectful. The incident, captured on video, shows Kumar engaged in conversation while the anthem played at a public event.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the video, condemning Kumar's actions and questioning his mental and physical stability. Yadav expressed concern over Kumar's suitability as a leader, accusing him of regularly disrespecting various sections of society, including youth and the elderly.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav added his voice to the controversy, stating that India would not tolerate such disrespect. The criticism comes as Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections, with dates yet to be announced by the Election Commission.
