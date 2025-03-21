Left Menu

DMK Accuses BJP of Undermining Delimitation Concerns

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accuses BJP of minimizing the delimitation issue, advocating for its freeze to ensure equal representation. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasizes the importance of delimitation for southern states' rights and calls for multi-party action against potential seat loss post-2026 census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:23 IST
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused the BJP of downplaying the significant issue of delimitation, arguing that the ruling party seeks to dismiss it as a non-entity. Annadurai emphasized the necessity of freezing the delimitation process for 30 years to accommodate population disparities between North and South Indian states. He insisted the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government merely sought fair treatment in the exercise, not rewards.

The issue has been a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics, with Chief Minister MK Stalin making it a focal point of contention with the central government. Stalin accused the BJP of executing delimitation covertly, asserting that recent Enforcement Directorate raids were a consequence of his vocal opposition. Stalin urged a concerted effort among political parties against the perceived injustice of the delimitation process, convening a meeting to unify their stance.

Tamil Nadu has not only resisted delimitation but also challenged the National Education Policy's three-language formula. Stalin has reached out to other state leaders, including NDA allies, to align against delimitation which, as Congress leader P Chidambaram warned, could see southern states lose 26 Lok Sabha seats post-2026, significantly undercutting their political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

