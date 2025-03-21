DMK Accuses BJP of Undermining Delimitation Concerns

In a fervent appeal, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused the BJP of downplaying the significant issue of delimitation, arguing that the ruling party seeks to dismiss it as a non-entity. Annadurai emphasized the necessity of freezing the delimitation process for 30 years to accommodate population disparities between North and South Indian states. He insisted the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government merely sought fair treatment in the exercise, not rewards.

The issue has been a flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics, with Chief Minister MK Stalin making it a focal point of contention with the central government. Stalin accused the BJP of executing delimitation covertly, asserting that recent Enforcement Directorate raids were a consequence of his vocal opposition. Stalin urged a concerted effort among political parties against the perceived injustice of the delimitation process, convening a meeting to unify their stance.

Tamil Nadu has not only resisted delimitation but also challenged the National Education Policy's three-language formula. Stalin has reached out to other state leaders, including NDA allies, to align against delimitation which, as Congress leader P Chidambaram warned, could see southern states lose 26 Lok Sabha seats post-2026, significantly undercutting their political influence.

