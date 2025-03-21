Left Menu

Delhi PWD Minister Takes Action: Engineer Suspended for Drainage Neglect

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma suspended an executive engineer over drainage issues in the city. Verma stressed that ten years of negligence had left the system on the brink of collapse. The minister vowed to enforce accountability and ensure government officials actively work to resolve these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:05 IST
Delhi PWD Minister Takes Action: Engineer Suspended for Drainage Neglect
Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma took decisive action on Friday by suspending an executive engineer during a drainage inspection.

Criticizing years of systemic neglect, Verma emphasized that the city's infrastructure had deteriorated over the past decade and insisted that government officials will be held accountable from here on.

The minister assured that a comprehensive system overhaul is underway to address these issues, removing complacent officials and ensuring a functional government apparatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

