Farmer Unrest: BHU (Ugrahan) Boycotts Punjab Government Meeting

Amid the crackdown on protesting farmers by Punjab Police, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has decided not to attend a meeting with farmer leaders organized by the Punjab government.

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) revealed that Punjab's administration had summoned them for discussions with the state Agriculture Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. The BKU (Ugrahan) was also on the invitee list. This meeting precedes the SKM's proposed march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 26.

However, BKU (Ugrahan) expressed concerns over the arrests of farmers and questioned the safety of attendees, leading to their decision to refrain from participating in the meeting. The union also highlighted the arrest of prominent leaders by police and called for dialogues to address issues such as implementing agricultural policy and debt relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)