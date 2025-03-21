Karnataka Assembly in Uproar Over Political Honey-Trap Allegations

The Karnataka Assembly erupted in discord on Friday as opposition parties BJP and JD(S) called for a judicial investigation by a sitting High Court judge into suspected honey-trap attempts involving a minister and other politicians.

Members of the opposition demonstrated within the assembly, wielding CDs and chanting slogans, prompting an assurance from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a high-level investigation. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna revealed on Thursday that there were attempts to honey-trap him, with at least 48 politicians allegedly targeted.

In response, Siddaramaiah assured, "No one will be shielded, irrespective of their status, and the government will carry out a comprehensive probe." The opposition persisted in demanding clarity on the investigation's scope, insisting it be led by a High Court judge due to the sensitive nature of the case.

